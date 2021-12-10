×
How To Make Perfect Pour-Over Coffee

Oualelaye Ouedraogo of The Inkwell Bakery & Cafe proves that you don’t need a fancy espresso maker to make a great cup of coffee.
(Editor’s note: While Ouedraogo favors Columbian coffee, such as the ultra-fresh roasted beans from Brooklyn’s Devoción Coffee Shop, any full-flavored fresh coffee beans will work. Ouedraogo also uses a V60 over-the-cup dripper, but any cone shaped dripper or metal filter will work, as will a Chemex-style pour-over coffee maker with a mesh or paper filter. Avoid grinding the coffee beans too fine, as that will slow the water and bring out bitter flavors. If you put a dime on the top of the coffee, it shouldn’t fall into the grounds and get hidden.)

Oualelaye Ouedraogo’s Perfect Pour-Over Coffee

Makes one 12-ounce serving

Ingredients:

  • 32 grams (about 5-6 tablespoons) medium-grind coffee
  • 12 ounces water
  • Warm milk for serving, if desired

Instructions:

Place mesh filter or paper filter inside of coffee dripper or carafe-style glass coffeemaker. Place a 12-ounce ceramic cup or clear glass container under dripper, if using. Heat water to 180-190 degrees Fahrenheit. Moisten the filter slightly with the hot water, then put the ground coffee into the filter. Pour a tiny bit of water onto the grounds, making sure that the water does not drip through, and wait 30 seconds. This allows some oxygen to escape from the ground coffee. Pour the remaining water slowly and steadily in slow circles around the coffee, making sure that it doesn’t bubble up or rise up too much in the filter. Let coffee drip into cup or glass container. Serve immediately, with warm milk and/or sugar or liquid sweetener, if desired.

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
