Sidedoor Bagel Doubles In Size, Launches New Hours

Sidedoor Bagel

1103 E. 10th St.

Last year, Bon Appétit declared Josh and Emily Greeson’s business—which launched in 2021 out of Amelia’s bakery, pandemic-pivoted to an online-order delivery service, and eventually made its home along East 10th Street—among the “The Very Best Bagels in the US (Yes, Outside New York).” The newfound fame encouraged the Greesons to expand into a vacant space next door.

Customers won’t notice most of the buildout. “It mostly expanded our back-of-house area and made more room for a sandwich line,” says Emily. One thing the expansion did not include is a sit-down dining area. “We’ve always wanted to be a grab-and-go shop,” Emily says. “Like the ones on the East Coast.”

The best news is that now you can get those East Coast vibes all week, as Sidedoor recently announced that it would expand its hours to be open every day. New hours are Monday–Friday 7:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.