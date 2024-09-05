Swoon: Stick Figure

CORN DOGS AS the most important meal of the day? That’s the plan at AJ Feeney-Ruiz’s mobile kitchen, Books Bourbon & Bacon. Feeney-Ruiz begins with a custom bourbon and maple breakfast sausage from local purveyor Old Major Market, which he wraps with house-smoked applewood bacon.

The meat-on-meat treat is dipped in an extra-thick blueberry pancake batter and rolled in Rice Krispies before it’s dropped into the deep frier. Once golden, the dog is dressed with a Greek yogurt– based maple, vanilla, and honey cream and sprinkled with “your favorite crushed up breakfast cereal,” Feeney-Ruiz says. “It’s really, really dumb, and fun, and delicious. That’s what we’re all about.”

booksbourbonbacon.com