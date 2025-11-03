Taste Test: Pickles In The Circle City

Bluebeard

Bluebeard’s house-made pickle plate appetizer changes according to season and whim, drawing from 10 to 15 different varieties at any given time. Carrots, radishes, peppers, asparagus—you never know what you’re gonna get. Pickles also accent several main dishes, and chefs sometimes sub in brine for vinegar, assuring nothing goes to waste.

653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580

Subito

Inspired by a recipe an employee’s grandmother used to follow, the pickles at this lunchtime destination rely on fresh dill, garlic, and turmeric to flavor sliced cucumbers for layering on traditional Cuban sandwiches. Customers can also ask to add them to other orders like the Walla (ham, Swiss, and honey Dijon) as well.

Two locations.

Smoking Goose

“Fire Butter” pickles combine cucumber rounds and slivers of shallot with smoked serrano, Calabrian, and chipotle chili peppers. Pick up a pouch to complement your salumi or sausage of choice. There’s also a rotating lineup of seasonal varieties; holiday table–worthy Bourbon-Maple Pickled Beets are available now through Thanksgiving.

411 Dorman St., 317-638-6328

Twenty Tap

This friendly SoBro craft beer spot stacks thin slices of house-pickled cucumbers on burgers, Cubans, Southern chicken sandwiches, and roasted mushroom Reubens for a fresh hit of acid that plays nicely with other rich flavors. You might want to just go ahead and ask for an extra ramekin when you place your order.

5408 N. College Ave., 317-602-8840