Taste Test: Speak Of The Devil

Photo by Tony Valainis

Root & Bone

The secret-recipe “drunken” deviled Vital Farms eggs (from pasture-raised hens) owe their pretty pink hue and flavor to a quick dip in pickled beet juice before being served with dill, house-made root veggie chips, and a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. 4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-8672

317 BBQ

A perfect gateway to brisket and baby back ribs, original chef/partner Josh Stoneking’s deviled eggs boast Sriracha, chives, bacon jam, and pickle juice for extra zing—and six halves per serving means there’s enough to share. Maybe. 6320 Guilford Ave., 317-744-0025

Juniper on Main

This Southern, coastal-leaning spot keeps diners guessing by changing up the toppings with every order. Recent picks include smoked sausage, green tomato chutney, hot honey–drizzled plantain, and pimento cheese. 110 E. Main St., Carmel, 317-591-9254

Late Harvest Kitchen

Chef Ryan Nelson breads and fries hard-boiled egg whites, then tops them with nduja and giardiniera. The result is “so popular I’m unable to take them off the menu,” he says. 8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063

Ocean Prime

After whipping its deviled eggs’ yolks to fluffy perfection, Ocean Prime tops them with white truffle and caviar. Some might say this luxe and over-the-top presentation gilds the lily. We just think it’s delicious. 8555 N. River Rd., 317-569-0975

Shapiro’s

Great Aunt Fanny’s old-fashioned Russian recipe relies on mustard, relish, and restaurant-grade mayo, a classic that’s been a mainstay on the Shapiro’s menu for longer than many of its customers have been alive. 808 S. Meridian St., 317-631-4041