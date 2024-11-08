Rene’s Bakery is set for a triumphant return. The wildly popular Broad Ripple bakery founded by Albert Rene Trevino went dark in July after Trevino’s health took an immensely challenging turn. But now, amazing news: Longtime Rene’s baker Isaac Roman has bought the business at 6524 N. Cornell Ave. in partnership with Thomas Hays, a chef with experience at a number of restaurants within Indy’s ubiquitous Cunningham Group. The pair hope to reopen Rene’s in time to supply your holiday sweet needs, with Albert making an occasional appearance in the shop. “[He] will still be working with us as much as possible,” the new owners say, including “teaching us how to make Rene’s croissants.”

Festiva begins a new chapter this weekend. Founded by Tinker Street’s Peter George and Tom Main in late 2016, the 16th Street Mexican spot was purchased by La Chinita Poblana’s George Munoz around a year later. Now Munoz is departing the business, selling it after “serious health challenges have made me re-evaluate my focus.” The restaurant’s last day under his ownership is November 9, after which a new owner will take the helm to “ensure that Festiva continues to thrive and deliver the experience you all know and love.” As of publication time, Munoz has not announced who bought the business but promises that the restaurant “will remain in good hands, allowing our talented team to keep bringing you the best.”

Kura Sushi is officially rolling into Fishers. The vast chain (over 650 locations globally) opened its months-awaited outpost at 11594 Whistle Dr. this Thursday, with an official grand opening celebration planned for Sunday, November 10, and Monday, November 11. This is the first stop for the business in Indiana, and the 70th to open in the U.S. As previously noted, the restaurant relies on a gimmick that’s fallen out of style in Japan, in which dishes move along a conveyor belt in the open air, with diners plucking what they want as it passes (or doing something far worse). Drinks at the spot will be served by delivery robots, adding to the dystopian automat vibe.

First Watch has launched in Noblesville. A Florida-based breakfast, brunch, and lunch chain with 535 locations across 29 states, First Watch’s latest location opened at 16725 Mercantile Blvd. this week. Hours for the restaurant, which is known for its breakfast tacos and fresh juice bar, are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There’s a new business in the old Blupoint Coastal Kitchen spot. Vacant since April, the restaurant space at 5858 N. College Ave. is now home to Ka-ne Sushi Thai Fusion, which bills itself as “where Thai flavors meet Sushi artistry.” It’s got a cozy, cute dining room with a selection of impressively outrageous rolls and a menu of Thai standards.

Rooster’s Pull Up Grill & BBQ is moving. Co-owner Kenny Owens announced via Facebook that after over four years in business at 2412 E. Raymond St., “rising rent, labor and food cost” as well as “the uncertainty of our new landlord’s intentions coming up on the end of our lease” prompted its closure on October 31. But on Wednesday, a plot twist: “We’ve secured a spot in the same neighborhood,” Pull Up’s owners announced, with a return to smoked meat glory in the works. More details are expected to come shortly.