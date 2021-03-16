The Feed: Alan Sternberg, A New Bru, And More

On Monday, Southside charmer Iozzo’s Garden of Italy (946 S. Meridian St., 317-974-1100) announced via social media that it has brought James Beard semifinalist Alan Sternberg onboard as executive chef. Sternberg’s Indy resume includes the top toque position at the late Cerulean, Field Brewing, and his own I Heart Pasta brand.

Cunningham Restaurant Group chose Brownsburg’s spiffy new Green Street Depot Development as the setting for its 13th Bru Burger Bar location.

Another fast-casual concept, Ohio-based Poke Bros has made its way to Indianapolis. The Indy location across the street from The Fashion Mall clocks in as the 40th restaurant in the chain that specializes in poke bowl, the Hawaiian street food that combines marinated raw fish cut into bite-size cubes, on top of rice or greens, plus whatever cold pickles, fruit, or toppings you want.

GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet (1901 E. 46th St., 317-600-3542) has rolled out new coffee specials for spring, and we’re most excited for The Lavender Hare, a combination of lavender and white chocolate made into a smooth latte with espresso and your choice of steamed milk.

Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe is offering memberships to Audrey Barron’s Medicine Woman program, a great opportunity for folks who have been missing their renowned cooking classes and educational events. Currently, the program lists over 100 recipes and lessons, and monthly memberships start at $26, with the option of buying a yearly membership for $222.

The Bottleworks BBall Bash runs March 19–21, kicking off the first- and second-round games of Indy’s NCAA tournament action. There will be plenty of specials and events happening in The Garage, plus event planners are blocking off Carrollton to make room for a big-screen TV so everyone can catch the action as if they were watching from the stands.

Metazoa Brewing Co. (140 S. College Ave., 317-522-0251) is also getting in on the March Madness excitement by hosting watch parties throughout the month. If you stop by and fill out a bracket by Thursday, you can get into the pool for 10 free pint vouchers.

Foundry Provisions (236 E. 16th St., 317-543-7357) is open once again on 16th street after taking some time off to regroup and refresh during the pandemic. Now they’re back and ready to welcome in customers with an updated look, pandemic safety in place for guests and workers, and some new treats on the menu.