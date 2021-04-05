The Feed: Certain Feelings, Ramp Season, And More

Certain Feelings, the coffee counter from the folks who brought you Provider and Coat Check (and Landlocked and Heartbreaker and Strange Bird), is finally open at The Garage food hall. They’re easy to find with their slick Modbar setup under a bright pink neon sign, and easy to smell as the silky smooth espresso issues from their Formula One–level espresso machine.

Plainfield gem Milk & Honey Bakery announced last week that it is closing its doors for good on April 11. The French-style bakery served classics like croissants and macarons.

Bien Mexicana is ready to roll with its new and improved food truck, and it will be bringing it to Urban Vines Wine in Westfield starting May 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. The small outfit has been slinging tacos, tortas, nachos, esquites, and other Mexican favorites for more than a year, having made it through the pandemic with a lot of hard work and making the most of their Signature Table slots.

Black Cat Bakery will take your vegan dessert orders now to go alongside your Snake Oil Roasters coffee. Pick up your vegan treats at Indy Urban Hardwood this Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (and while you’re there, take home a locally sourced, handmade charcuterie board). Orders close on Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

Cardinal Spirits launched a single salt straight whiskey last week, one of a few Scotch-style spirits made with unsmoked Indiana single malt whiskey. It’s distilled from 100-percent Indiana malted barley from Sugar Creek Malt Co in Lebanon, aged three years in Cardinal’s bourbon barrels, and all produced entirely on-site at Cardinal (hence the “Resident Bird Series” designation). You can only get them at the distillery for $50 a pop, limit two per person.

Levi McClish, a former barista at The Abbey in Marion, has opened a one-man espresso machine service company in Fort Wayne, a huge get for fans of McClish’s Instagram account that features pictures of essential espresso equipment taken apart, before-and-after shots, and advice on cleaning and maintenance.

It’s ramp season, which means your favorite gourmet groceries have stacked up on the coveted wild leeks for purchase and ordering. Of course, Goose the Market is the first one on the books with foraged ramps available this Thursday at the shop. If you want to go forage them yourself, make sure you cut the ramps off at the ground so the roots, which can take up to seven years to get established, can grow more ramps next year.