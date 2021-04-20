The Feed: Guggman Haus, Soft Drugs, And More

Guggman Haus Brewing Co. (1701 Gent Ave., 317-602-6131) is in the middle of construction, adding a bar to the taproom and event room that will incorporate bricks from the original Boyle Racing headquarters. It’s part of a whole renovation in preparation for what promises to be a busy post-vaccine summer. The crew is coming down the back stretch, adding stain to the bar and putting their new tables, locally made by woodworker Kimberly McNeelan, into the taproom as well. A Rooster’s Kitchen pop-up is on site this Saturday.

Eric Nolan, half of the Flatland Kitchen designers and one of the most recognizable painters of hand-lettered and gold-leafed windows here in town, is launching his new brand, Soft Drugs. He calls it a “lifestyle brand that focuses on all manner of the drugs we fill our lives with; from caffeine to weed, from sugar to fashion.” It will feature clothes, bags, and homewares “made by Hoosiers for the world.” Love Handle will be serving all sorts of CBD-tinged items to honor the launch, from ice cream to buffalo turkey legs. Check it out tomorrow (4/20) from 6 to 9 p.m. at Love Handle.

Kuma’s Corner (1127 Prospect St., 317-929-1287) has officially set an opening date after closing to repair fire damage, and that date is May 7, 2021. All your regular favorites will be back in action: Goatsnake, Plague Bringer, and build-your-own mac available for dine-in or takeout.

Irvington staple The Legend announced last week that it will be closing its doors on April 30. The Legend has been anchoring the “main strip” of Irvington businesses at the intersection of Washington and Audubon for years, slinging dressed up versions of diner food. It’ll be hard to say goodbye to a longtime neighborhood spot, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a refreshed business to go in its cherished place.

Futuro (19 Cruse St.) keep sweetening its pizza offerings, now with freshly baked breadsticks to accompany your tavern-, Detroit- or Chicago-style pizza, with ranch, garlic butter, marinara, and cheese sauce as optional dipping mediums.

The Missing Brick (404 Rucker Rd., 317-257-7557) is having its second-anniversary Block Party Bonfire on Saturday, April 24 with a whole bunch of guests, vendors, free pizza samples, patio games, a car club roll up, a DJ, and a hookah bar.

Gallery Pastry Bar (110 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-820-5526) is bringing back the drag show-and-dinner in a big way with a Spring Party event on May 7. Two shows are on the docket at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Masks are still going to be required of course. Get your tickets through the Gallery website.