The Feed: West Fork Whiskey Kudos, The Fudge Kettle, And More

The folks at West Fork Whiskey (1660 Bellefontaine St., 317-672-7468) can now call themselves award-winning distillers after recently bringing home the gold (and a couple silvers and one bronze) from the 2020 International Whisky Competition. Here’s how the contest shook out:

Best Micro Distillery Whiskey – 1st place, Old Hamer Cask Strength

Best Indiana Whiskey – 1st place, Old Hamer Cask Strength

Best Cask Strength Bourbon – 2nd place, Old Hamer Cask Strength

Best American Rye Whiskey – 2nd place, Old Hamer Rye Cask Strength

Best American Rye Whiskey – 3rd place, Old Hamer Rye 90 Proof

The Fudge Kettle was merely a twinkle in the eye of owner Andrea Snyder while she worked for years as a paralegal. Growing up, Snyder helped out with her grandparents’ candy and gift shop in Brown County. Now she is on her way to opening a brick-and-mortar candy shop in Avon next month.

The world needs more fast-casual Indian food, and Tandoor & Tikka is answering the call, opening a third Indianapolis location (its fourth overall) at 5650 West 86th Street on June 26. If you haven’t been, think of a South Asian version of Chipotle, with scratch-made flavors. Owner Heeman Garg put the restaurant on the map by using rickshaws for seating, an idea he came up with when he conceived of the restaurant concept in business school.

King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960) is re-releasing its cold sandwich lunch lineup, available until 3 p.m. Stacked high on baguettes, these sandwiches feature meats from local producers like Smoking Goose and Turchetti’s.