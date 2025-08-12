Swoon: Thieves Moves Locales

KRISTEN ALDERSON is ready to shake things up. Her upscale cocktail bar, Thieves, opened in Broad Ripple in 2020, breaking with the area’s quantity-first booze scene. Now she’s thrown another twist in the plot, moving her popular bar into the corner spot occupied by a Starbucks since Y2K. “We transformed a ’90s chain coffee shop into something that reflects our present-day aesthetic,” she says, with cushy seating, an over-21 zone, and an all-new food menu. Now, a day at Thieves begins with coffee, pastries, or breakfast sandwiches, then rolls into an after-dark menu of savory dishes and spirited drinks. But unlike other coffee-to-cocktails spots, evening offerings like this lavish charcuterie board are available all day. “We want you to have what you want, when you want it,” Alderson says. “If a nurse gets off their shift and comes in at 7 a.m. looking for a charcuterie board, they can get that here.”

854 Broad Ripple Ave.