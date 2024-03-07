BECAUSE THEY were born in Kentucky, it’s only natural that brothers Jerrad and Jason Oakley bring their own innate Bourbon Country sensibilities to the Anderson-based distillery they’ve operated since 2018. The roots of the business stretch back further than that, though.

After several years of dabbling in beer, wine, and moonshine on a strictly for-hobby basis, the duo decided to go legit during a hiking trip to Machu Picchu. Finding a home for their venture in a 100-year-old building that once housed a Studebaker dealership, the family preserved as many architectural details and original materials as possible during an extensive top-to-bottom renovation. The resulting character-rich facility now houses production, an event space, a full kitchen churning out tasty gastropub fare, and a laidback bar where knowledgeable tenders work with an expansive selection of flagship and experimental bourbons, whiskeys, rums, vodkas, agave spirits, moonshine, and liqueurs. “We’ve found Indiana likes sweeter notes,” says Lisa Oakley, Jerrad’s wife. “The flavored options always sell, along with our Hell or Rye Water Bourbon and our Flyover Whiskey.” Free tastings on Friday and Saturday nights give thirsty customers the chance to try before they buy, and the team plans to revive distillery tours this year after a pandemic hiatus.

OAKLEY BROTHERS DISTILLERY 34 W. 8th St., Anderson, 765-400-0050

HOURS Thu 4–9 p.m., Fri 3–11 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Sun 3–9 p.m.