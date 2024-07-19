Body + Soul: A Full Recovery

A DEVOTED GYMGOER knows both sides of working out: the exercise itself, whether it’s cardio or strength, and the recovery, be it physical, mental, or both. Gemi Ozdemir, a fitness guru who struggled to balance the two as a working father of four, saw a gap that needed bridging. “You need a place to blow off steam and be able to recover and get a minute, relax, and do it again,” Ozdemir explains. He brings his vision to life at Ozwell Fitness, the posh facility he designed and owns. Guests exercise, then refresh and renew, under one roof. Amenities include group fitness classes and top-of-the-line workout equipment, as well as regeneration options, such as saunas and compression therapy.

The building formerly housed an HVAC warehouse, and its industrial elements fit seamlessly with the new, modern design. A sleek black-and-white theme flows through the interior of the building, leading to a showpiece retractable dome encapsulating turf that borders the Monon Trail.

Ozdemir spent more than two years making his dream come true after purchasing the property. After the gym opened its doors last December, it attracted a community of busy professionals who appreciate the ease and convenience of his all-in-one concept. “It’s high-level people who just want to work out, recover, and get back to work,” Ozdemir says. “That’s the value of this venture. Saving time and becoming better employees, husbands,

wives, parents. I think that’s the drive for me.” 1077 3rd Ave. SW, Carmel, 463-273-2226