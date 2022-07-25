2022 Indiana Fashion Week Preview

IF OUR HOMETOWN doesn’t come to mind when you hear “haute couture hotspot,” the Indiana Fashion Foundation is ready to change your perception. Each year, the organization hosts Indiana Fashion Week, an annual celebration of local designers, stylists, and creators with roots in the Hoosier State. This year’s presentation will feature five days of programming dedicated to showcasing local rising fashion talent and major players in Indianapolis’s creative economy. Check out this year’s event schedule for opportunities to participate, and get ready to dress to impress.

2022 INDFW Youth Designer Challenge

This annual two-day opportunity for high schoolers to demonstrate their design prowess will serve as this year’s Fashion Week kickoff. Day one of the challenge will feature an invite-only event at a local Salvation Army, where eight participants will be given 45 minutes and $30 to shop, upcycle their findings, and create stylish new looks. Day two, however, will be a ticketed event open to the public at Stitchworks. Participants will be paired with mentors from the American Sewing Guild and given seven hours to create entirely original, runway-ready looks to be presented during the week’s final event. Ticket sales and donations will support Imagine IFF. July 26, 1–3 p.m., $10 general admission, Stitchworks, 43 9th St.

Dress code: Casual, streetwear, trendy

Selfie WRLD Content Party

Calling all digital creators, stylists, photographers, models—and those with serious ‘Gram game. This ticketed, interactive photo experience will serve to connect members of the creative community and promises the opportunity to capture some seriously showstopping shots. A contest for local photographers will also take place, and the best photos will be shared via social media. Ticket sales will support the Entrepreneurs in Fashion Cohort. July 27, 7–9 p.m., $25 per person, Selfie WRLD, 8401 Michigan Rd.

Dress code: Edgy, chic, editorial

Fashionable Travel Downtown Tour

The INDFW experience is going on the road. This mobile experience, in collaboration with IndyGo and Downtown Indy, will make stops at noteworthy locales throughout the city. The tour will begin at Hotel Indy and end with a grand finale on Monument Circle featuring on-theme giveaways and showcases from some of Indiana’s most prominent up-and-coming creators. Donations will support the Emerging Designer Incubator. July 28, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m., $5 suggested donation, Hotel Indy, 141 E. Washington St.

Dress code: Streetwear, comfortable, travel-ready

Summer Nights–INDFW22 Edition

If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will. This devilishly delightful presentation of Cruella (2021), as a part of the Summer Nights Film Series at Newfields, invites filmgoers to don designs that would impress even the villain herself. The best Cruella-inspired look will take home a prize as a part of the event’s high-fashion challenge. A commentated fashion show will also be presented. This event is currently sold out.

Dress code: Swanky red, white, and black ensembles

The Runway Shows (plus the Red Carpet & Fashion INcrowd Lounge)

Such a fashionable week demands a truly glamorous closing event, and runway presentations from local and nationally recognized designers alike definitely fit the bill. A red carpet will precede the evening’s shows, and VIP ticket-holders are invited to arrive early and enjoy the Fashion INcrowd Lounge. Previously announced designers participating this year include Tendai Phillips (Redefinition Clothing), Peggy Latta (Textile Harvest), WaZeil and UaZit (Wazuaz by Stalph), Andrea Campbell (Andrea Campbell Designs), Beth Bennett (Bethe), and Micah Horne (Asymclothing). July 30, 7:30–9:30 p.m., $150 VIP access, $100 general admission, Dallara IndyCar Factory, 1201 N. Main St., Speedway



Dress code: Evening wear, formal, elegant