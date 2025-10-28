My Look: Tara Rochford, Registered Dietician

Love your outfit … Why did you choose it for our photo shoot?

Because it makes me feel like myself. The button-down shirt is a timeless classic, and the midi-length skirt adds a feminine touch while still being practical—which I always need as a mom of a kindergartener and a preschooler. It strikes the perfect balance between style and functionality, which is exactly what I go for.

How has your personal style evolved since becoming a mom?

It’s definitely become more functional. I still want to look polished, but I now consider how an outfit will hold up with a kid sitting on my lap, when I’m bending down to pick up a toy, or moving around, say, at the park with the girls. I look for pieces that are flattering, but also comfortable.

What are your go-to staples?

A button-down top is a wardrobe essential that will never go out of style. I keep several in rotation—some with prints, others in solid colors, or with ruffle details … short sleeves, long sleeves. They all pair effortlessly with skirts, pants, or shorts and can be dressed up or down. Another staple for me is a good dress. Just like that, you have an outfit that feels feminine and put-together.

Do you suspect the girls will share your taste as they grow?

Marie and Claire, who are 5 and 4, are already very opinionated about their outfits! I tend to prefer classic children’s styles, but they both love sparkles and bright colors. At first, I tried to steer away from all the glitter and bold patterns, but now I’ve embraced how they express themselves. I focus on finding pieces we all like.

Any mommy-and-me fashion moments to share?

Recently, we went on a girls’ trip to Marco Island, FL, where we wore several coordinating outfits. It was such a fun way to bond—we made so many special memories and got loads of compliments. For instance, one day the girls wore matching yellow linen dresses with a cream rick rack detail, and I was in yellow linen shorts and a top with the same rick rack trim. Another night, I wore a red linen shift dress, and the girls wore pink striped seersucker dresses with a touch of red trim.

What’s a typical morning like getting yourself and the girls dressed and out the door?

I’ve always been a morning person, and it seems like my girls are following suit—which is both a blessing and a challenge. I keep a few special toys in my closet to keep them entertained while I get ready. Most mornings, I have one of them on my lap while I’m doing my hair or makeup. My biggest time-management tip is to always allow for more time than you think you’ll need. Kids have a magical knack for turning even the most straightforward task into a drawn-out process, so a few buffer minutes go a long way.

Where do you get fashion inspiration?

Lately, I’ve been getting most of it from other moms on social media. They’re prioritizing both form and function just like I am. Some of the influencers I turn to for style inspiration are Charlie Costa Evans, Becky Hillyard, Liza Kameen, and Julia Berolzheimer.

What are your favorite brands?

Some of the latest brands I’ve discovered are Julia Amory, Tillie by Caroline Broome, and Marea. I’ve been loving Sézane lately—everything feels fresh, chic, and thoughtfully made. Be the Boutique in Butler-Tarkington carries an amazing selection of brands.

What advice would you give to other moms who want to express their style without sacrificing ease?

Planning ahead makes all the difference! I like to pick out my outfit and accessories the night before, once the girls are asleep. That way, I can focus and be intentional without distractions.