Review: Tapas Ñ In Castleton

LOCAL FANS OF tapas, not just any small plates but cocktail-worthy bites spiked with garlic, sherry, and pimentón, have been searching for the genuine article since downtown’s Barcelona Tapas closed its doors in 2017. They probably didn’t expect to find it again inside a former liquor store in a Castleton parking lot, but if 2025 has taught us anything, it’s that expectations are made to be broken.

Step through the nondescript facade of Tapas Ñ, and you’ll find a cozy dining room with a retro feel. Crushed, light-blue velvet seat covers, woodgrain tabletops, and plentiful brass fill the former home of Epic Ultra Lounge and neighboring Victory Liquors, evoking the supper clubs of the ’90s. Contemporary lighting and colorful tile appropriate for a plaza in Catalonia complete the eclectic appeal.

“We get at least a couple of people every night who think they’re at the wrong address,” owner Saul Ramirez says. “When they open the door, they’re surprised it looks nothing like the outside.”

That Ramirez is the champion of Indy’s first bona fide Spanish restaurant in nearly a decade may be a bit unexpected. He grew up in a Mexican family in Chicago and relocated to Indy’s north side as an HR executive for McDonald’s Corporation, but in his heart he preferred the food of the Iberian Peninsula over Big Macs and McNuggets. A regular at the raucous Cafe Iberico in Chicago’s River North, he’d travel to Spain yearly for tapas

and Spanish cuisine, particularly the rich Catalan dishes of Barcelona, his favorite city.

A second career as a music promoter pushed Ramirez closer to the food and beverage industry. He owns Estereo Nightclub, which features DJs and acts from across Latin America, and recently purchased the iconic Emerson Theater on Indy’s near east side, with plans to renovate it into a music and private events space.

After consulting with chefs and experimenting in the kitchen, Ramirez developed a menu that hews to the type of classic tapas you might have enjoyed a few decades back, with occasional modern twists. A generous platter of Tortilla Española comes with zucchini and sweet peppers, for example.

Among hot plates, chicken croquettes are respectable, if a bit dry, but empanadas plump with ground beef tenderloin and wild mushrooms are especially flavorful, bathed as they are in a rich tomato sauce. Standout tapas offerings include smoky, succulent bites of grilled eggplant on sliced potatoes with a zesty pine nut vinaigrette, as well as sauteed tiger shrimp lavished with a garlicky olive oil and roasted almonds.

More filling fare includes a knockout plate of grilled lamb chops with yet more potatoes, asparagus, and tangy red wine sauce. A bit more out of the ordinary is the Pipirianna a la Salamanca, a nod to Northwest Spain that tosses strips of skirt steak with sweet onions and potatoes (yes!) in a deeply savory creamy goat cheese sauce.

Paella comes in three versions, all that can take upwards of 40 minutes to prepare. They’re worth the wait. When we had it, the Valenciana paella came with a deep perfume of saffron and just the right socarrat, or crusty edge, nicely studded with bits of chicken and shellfish, though our mussels weren’t the freshest. Some lighter, couscous-based dishes are also in the works, Ramirez says.

While ordering more savory bites is always an option, sweets are equally tempting, especially the silky creme brulee–like Crema Ñ and a moist, richly flavored churro-style cake soaked in caramel and chocolate sauces then served with ice cream and fruit.

Liquor license issues delayed Ramirez’s plans for spirits, though a solid list of lively Spanish reds is already flowing. Local bar star Kendall Lockwood is already consulting with mixology ideas, with an eye to concoctions that set off the flavorful mains. Eventually, patrons can also expect in-house music and special wine-pairing dinners. Until then, the menu, and the spirit of this unexpected address, are big enough that you’ll want to come back and enjoy it again and again.

Tapas Ñ

8215 Center Run Dr.

317-516-4729

Hours

Wed–Fri 4–10 p.m.; Sat 4–12 p.m.;

Sun 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Vibe

Old-school tapas bar

Tasting Notes

Classic Barcelona-style hot and cold tapas such as Tortilla Española, Jamon Serrano, and croquettes, as well as paella, heartier entrees, and a full selection of sweets

Neighborhood

Castleton

Must-Order

Smoky grilled octopus with sliced potatoes and a pine nut vinaigrette, nicely charred lamb chops with red wine sauce, rich and flavorful beef and mushroom empanadas, and a warm, comforting churro cake soaked in caramel and chocolate sauces