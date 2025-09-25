VERA BRADLEY never stops surprising. This time, she’s turned our heads with the Wicked Taber Dumpling Bag. The evening purse, which can be worn as a clutch, crossbody, or classic shoulder bag, celebrates the duality of Elphaba and Glinda with fabulous flair. This jacquard satin number in Positively Green channels Elphaba’s bold mystique with a quirky broomstick-print lining. Positively Pink, on the other hand, captures Glinda’s shimmering, bubbly aura. Both have gold hardware, a magnetic close, and a removable, adjustable strap: fierce and functional.
$160. Vera Bradley, The Fashion Mall
Wanted: Wicked Inspired Vera Bradley Bag
As spooky season nears, this Vera Bradley bag is wickedly stylish.
