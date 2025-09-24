Traveler: Niagara On The Lake

ABOUT A MILE from Niagara Falls and its touristy attractions sits an under-the-radar burg worthy of a visit in its own right. Niagara-on-the-Lake offers a flower-dense downtown anchored by an impressive clock tower and a plethora of vineyards around its perimeter. You are far more likely to see a friendly local out for a bike ride than a chain restaurant. This village is also distinguished by its regency and classical revival architecture, a dash of military history, and a top-notch theater festival that stretches from April through mid-October.

The Shaw Festival is the feather in the town’s entertainment cap, drawing even those who otherwise don’t travel for theater. It was launched in 1962 with two plays. Its humble beginning is hard to imagine now when multiple productions pack the house every night for long runs. This includes not only those written by the fest’s namesake, George Bernard Shaw, but also classic musicals and little-known works. Among the stagings this season are Shaw’s Major Barbara and a revival of Cole Porter’s Anything Goes. Also in the mix: a charming British farce, a cabaret performance celebrating Paris, the thriller Wait Until Dark, and an adaptation of the children’s favorite The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Make an afternoon stop at Cows for a handmade waffle cone stuffed with 16-percent butterfat ice cream made using a recipe—and milk—from Prince Edward Island or Budapest Bakeshop for its signature hollow Chimney Cakes. If you somehow manage to resist both, dine at Tiara, worthy of big appetites. The White Shellfish Chowder and House Made Saffron Linguini are sure bets. For a casual dinner, English fare and lively music await at The Olde Angel Inn, which dates back to 1815. (The beams were all that survived when the original pub burned down in the War of 1812.) History buffs will want to stop at Fort George National Historic Site to witness musket demonstrations and tour buildings crucial to the outcome of the War of 1812, a conflict that has traditionally gotten short shrift in history books.

If You Go:

SWING Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf Club on the shore of Lake Ontario is the oldest continuously running course in North America.

SIP Farm-to-table dining menus, along with tastings and tours, are found at the picturesque Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery and Two Sisters Vineyards.



STAY Embrace the country inn vibe of the quaint Harbour House Hotel, a short stroll from the heart of town