New In Town: Gables Bagels

REAL ESTATE VETERAN Brad Teitelbaum was always disappointed when he visited his in-laws in Zionsville—but not for the reason you’d think. A former resident of Chicago, he struggled to find bagels there that met his standards, and when he moved to Indiana, he grew obsessed with the idea of opening a bagelry of his own. Then he met Ed Schwartzman, whose Gables Bagels has made an indelible mark on Bloomington. “Ed was making exactly what I wanted to make, so I realized I should just work with him instead of reinventing the wheel,” Teitelbaum says. Schwartzman will supply his wisdom, know-how, and some menu items to the new Zionsville location, which will boast two outdoor dining areas (one that’s fully dog-friendly), a takeout window, and a catering operation when it opens this month. Bagels will be baked in-house, and deli-style salads will be prepared on site. “It’ll be everything you love about the Bloomington Gables,” Schwartzman says,” but refined for the Zionsville audience.”

270 S. Main St., Zionsville