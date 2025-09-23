REAL ESTATE VETERAN Brad Teitelbaum was always disappointed when he visited his in-laws in Zionsville—but not for the reason you’d think. A former resident of Chicago, he struggled to find bagels there that met his standards, and when he moved to Indiana, he grew obsessed with the idea of opening a bagelry of his own. Then he met Ed Schwartzman, whose Gables Bagels has made an indelible mark on Bloomington. “Ed was making exactly what I wanted to make, so I realized I should just work with him instead of reinventing the wheel,” Teitelbaum says. Schwartzman will supply his wisdom, know-how, and some menu items to the new Zionsville location, which will boast two outdoor dining areas (one that’s fully dog-friendly), a takeout window, and a catering operation when it opens this month. Bagels will be baked in-house, and deli-style salads will be prepared on site. “It’ll be everything you love about the Bloomington Gables,” Schwartzman says,” but refined for the Zionsville audience.”
270 S. Main St., Zionsville
New In Town: Gables Bagels
REAL ESTATE VETERAN Brad Teitelbaum was always disappointed when he visited his in-laws in Zionsville—but not for the reason you’d think. A former resident of Chicago, he struggled to find bagels there that met his standards, and when he moved to Indiana, he grew obsessed with the idea of opening a bagelry of his own. Then he met Ed Schwartzman, whose Gables Bagels has made an indelible mark on Bloomington. “Ed was making exactly what I wanted to make, so I realized I should just work with him instead of reinventing the wheel,” Teitelbaum says. Schwartzman will supply his wisdom, know-how, and some menu items to the new Zionsville location, which will boast two outdoor dining areas (one that’s fully dog-friendly), a takeout window, and a catering operation when it opens this month. Bagels will be baked in-house, and deli-style salads will be prepared on site. “It’ll be everything you love about the Bloomington Gables,” Schwartzman says,” but refined for the Zionsville audience.”