Cheers: Claypot Coffee House

CLAYPOT COFFEE House’s airy, design-forward seating area feels like you’ve stepped into a very cool Instagram account, not a southside strip mall. But the newly opened business is more than selfie-suiting clean lines: It’s also one of the only places in Indy for sweet and power-packed Southeast Asian–style claypot coffee drinks, the kind of brews that can power you through a full day of work without a calamitous crash. The Dark Delight, made with strong coffee and both evaporated and condensed milk, is so thick it feels like a meal, while the Cafe Delight—which trades the condensed milk for sugar syrup—is perfect for those who need even more sweetness. Fresh-squeezed juice, teas, and a food menu of spring rolls and roti round the experience out.

1551 E. Stop 12 Rd., 317-300-1346