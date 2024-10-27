Body + Soul: Sweat And Serenity

Photo courtesy Perspire Sauna Studio

WHEN YOU hear the word “sauna,” your mind likely wanders to group spaces full of strangers in close proximity as they awkwardly try to relax. Perspire Sauna Studio in Clay Terrace is changing that concept with private infrared sauna suites equipped to allow guests to stream their favorite series or listen to music. Franchise owner Louise Hughes was inspired to open Perspire after using an infrared sauna while training for a marathon. Infrared saunas aren’t as hot as traditional saunas, which heat the air. Instead, invisible lightwaves gently warm you. “I thought, Wow, this is pretty cool,” Hughes recalls. “But I wish the feeling that you get … matched the environment.” Perspire is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate busy schedules.

14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel, 463-223-9661