Realty Check: Distinct Flora On Talbott Street

WHEN IT COMES to curb appeal, many factors can affect the first impression a house imparts, from trending paint colors to sleek architectural details. Yet, research has shown that the power of plants can’t be understated. A study from Virginia Tech found that a sophisticated landscape design significantly increases home value compared to those with minimal landscaping.

2229 North Talbott Street is a shining example of this, with a vibrant, richly layered design that has stopped many passersby in their tracks as they stroll through Fall Creek Place. “The landscaping is the wow factor,” says Realtor Chris Runyon.

Designed by a landscape architect whose work has been featured on HGTV, the home’s classic exterior is enhanced by foliage and flowers in a palette of green, burgundy, and yellow that complements the deep gray-blue siding. The front yard is surrounded by a modern, slatted fence that establishes boundaries without blocking out the good stuff.

Inside the fence, a small patch of lawn is encapsulated by a tidy boxwood hedge. Across the home’s picture window, a window box deftly utilizes the thrillers, fillers, and spillers technique. This breaks up the large expanse of glass and creates an interesting focal point. The box is bordered by magenta yuccas. Their spiky stalks add fabulous textural contrast beside the softer arborvitae nestled in the window box.

Though built in 2015, the interior remains evergreen, with a livable layout paired with classic design choices. If you’re able to tear yourself away from the front garden, the inside of the house presents itself as bright and welcoming. An open concept plan connects the first floor living spaces.

The kitchen provides generous counter space and optimizes cabinet functionality by housing some of the necessary appliances inside the island. Thanks to its size, the island allows four or five guests to sit comfortably around it while remaining connected to the action in the living room or dining area. Runyon notes that there’s also a generously sized pantry tucked out of sight. “They’ve maximized every square inch of the house to the best of its ability,” he says.

Off the living room, a large patio door provides connection to the marvelously lush backyard. Here, tropical foliage provides a canopy of privacy, while robust shrubs and flowers add a pink punch of color. Along the fence, a row of arborvitae creates a natural screen that further cocoons the yard. It feels peaceful and sheltered, even though restaurants and shops are within walking distance mere minutes away. “From the moment you walk in and see the backyard, it sets the home apart from others on the market,” Runyon says.

When the weather doesn’t allow for outside enjoyment, there are more than 3,400 square feet of property to enjoy, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The primary suite is an oasis with its own walkout balcony that overlooks Talbott Street. It’s the perfect spot for morning meditation or a quiet cup of coffee. Downstairs, the finished lower level offers versatile recreation space. It can accommodate a cozy home theater, workout area, playroom, or any number of personalized combinations. At 2229 North Talbott Street, the hard work is already done. Now, all that’s left to do is enjoy it.