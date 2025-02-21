Realty Check: Rooms With A View

The Prestige Address

The Indianapolis Athletic Club operated out of this building for 80 years before it was converted into upscale condominiums in 2005. The striking renaissance revival architecture has been maintained immaculately. Residents enjoy an impressive array of amenities, from pickleball, racquetball, and basketball courts to conference facilities, a rooftop patio, a reading library, and a fitness center. Inside the unit, the sleek space is flooded with natural light. Without any fussy design elements to distract from the elevated vantage point, it’s easy to be captivated by the bustling streets below. The large kitchen has loads of counter space and a double oven for easy dinner party prep.

The Boater’s Dream

If the thought of life by the water’s edge soothes your soul, this townhouse will tempt. Located steps from Geist Reservoir, the tidy home surprises with more than 3,000 square feet of living space across the three floors, yet it feels cozy and welcoming from top to bottom. Shiplap accent walls bring texture to the main level recreation room while also contributing to a laidback vibe. That feeling continues in the expansive primary suite, which is all about relaxation. It entices with a sitting room, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom big enough for both a soaking tub and a separate shower. A newly remodeled kitchen boasts a clean white-on-white palette. Right off the kitchen, a deck offers lovely views of the water and the promise of serene summer nights on the horizon