Build A Signature Art Piece By Robert Indiana

COZY UP WITH the Lego Art LOVE set, a display-worthy, adult-friendly build that turns Robert Indiana’s iconic sculpture into a conversation piece sized to sit atop an end table, a desk, or a shelf. It uses crisp red, blue, and green bricks to shape the familiar letters, giving a nod to Newfields along with a modern touch to your home. The project pairs perfectly with wine and vinyl for a relaxing, romantic evening.

$80. The Lego Store, Castleton Square Mall