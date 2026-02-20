A new Playa Bowls opens tomorrow in Fishers, featuring beach-inspired superfruit bowls, smoothies, and juices. According to its website, the New Jersey–based brand founded by surfers Abby Taylor and Rob Giuliani “was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously better-for-you versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii.” 11594 Whistle Dr., Fishers

Eastsiders have a handy new source for carry-out tacos, burritos, gorditas, and sopes in The Mini Posada, now open around the corner from J. Clyde’s Pub. 4638 E. 10th St., 317-602-2933

Franklin’s Hillview Country Club plans to replace its on-site Big Woods Restaurant, which closed last week, with a club-owned eatery later this year. The concept will be open to both members of the club, which was established in 1926, and the general public. Additional details, including the restaurant name, opening timeline, and menu highlights, will be announced in coming months. 1800 E. King St., Franklin, 317-736-5555

Corks & Forks, the largest fundraiser for Indy community kitchen Second Helpings, has announced the chefs who will participate in this year’s event on March 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Cleveland, Ohio, loaded potato maker The Crazy Potato has added an Indianapolis outpost inside the Circle City Eats pick-up and delivery kitchen. 1021 N. Pennsylvania St.

Corridor chef Logan McMahan is hosting a Mystery Meat vegan pop-up dinner at Beacon Off the Path on March 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. 2201 E. 46th St.

Pho-focused Viet Kitchen and Hibachi has opened on Mass Ave, replacing Oishi Sushi and Ramen. 600 Massachusetts Ave., 317-493-1884