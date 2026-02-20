Amanda’s Exchange is full of styles from every category. Do you find yourself gravitating towards a certain section of the store? Or do you dabble in it all?

I tend to gravitate toward more understated pieces. My favorite brands are Eileen Fisher and Ralph Lauren. I also love to find one-of-a-kind vintage pieces to pair with current styles. I tend to add flair with jewelry, especially artisan and Native-made turquoise pieces. I’ve visited Arizona several times over the past few years and have fallen in love with that Southwestern esthetic.

What inspired you to start your business?

I grew up in a very frugal household, so second hand was second nature. We seldom bought new items. My mom was green before it was cool. She reused everything. I actually started the business with my sister in 2002. We both loved consignment shopping, but at that time it wasn’t big in Indy. I loved the business, so after my sister moved to Texas, I kept it going. Shortly after that, my husband joined the business and now our older son is involved also.

Has having your store impacted your own clothing habits?

Definitely! I seldom pay retail for clothing unless it’s’ something I’m needing for a special occasion. I start each season by cleaning out my closet of items I didn’t wear the previous year. Then I consign what I can so I have an account balance to shop with. It really is the best way to shop in my opinion.

Do you have a method to collecting the perfect second-hand piece? Is there a piece you’ve found for yourself that you’ll never forget?

I do love special vintage pieces. I have an old Levi’s jacket that’s lined with striped, wool Hudson Bay blanket fabric. I also have a vintage Ralph Lauren Aztec sweater from the 80s. Those are two of my favorites. I don’t wear either very often, but I doubt I’ll ever part with them. My method would simply be to buy only what you love and what fits you right now. Less is more. It’s almost easier to dress when you have fewer things to choose from.

Besides Amanda’s Exchange, what’s your favorite place to shop in Indy?

I rarely shop retail, but if I do, I tend to choose Nordstrom Rack. A perfect day shopping would include my kids, who also share my love of vintage and thrift. We would visit Zodiac Vintage, Thrifty Threads, Golden Hour Books, Rusted Moon, Midland Art & Antiques, Vintage 54 Collective, The Mix in Noblesville, Dream House Vintage, and Newman & Co Consignment.

Your shop also sells a large amount of home decor and furniture. How do you think furnishings can impact a space?

I believe your home should be a reflection of you and the things you love. I’m so glad the gray trend didn’t last long. It was very sterile. I love color and meaningful collections. I love pieces that tell stories. My favorite items are handmade pottery pieces or the handmade artwork my kids have made through the years. I tend to have neutral foundational pieces, like a brown leather sofa or a solid wood dining table. Then I add colorful artwork and accessories. I love to layer and add pieces with lots of texture.



What is your idea of a timeless piece?

To be timeless, a piece has to be good quality. Our coffee table is an example of a timeless piece. It’s a heavy, solid wood round table about 5 feet in diameter that weighs about 400 pounds. We purchased it at an auction 20 years ago. It’s survived three moves and a house flood, though we did have it restored once. It’s the kind of table that anchors a room. We can also sit around it to play board games.



Do you prefer warm or cold weather outfits?

Cold for sure. I love layering. Fall is my favorite season.

Patterns or solid colors?

I gravitate towards solid colors. However, I love seeing people who confidently wear color and patterns.

Who was your fashion icon growing up?

I grew up in a very small town in Oklahoma so wasn’t really exposed to fashion icons. We didn’t have cable, and the internet wasn’t around yet. Style wasn’t emphasized. I remember having a friend in high school who was from an affluent family. I would hang out at her house and look at the Spiegel catalog—I guess I’m dating myself! I also remember her having Coach handbags. Late in high school, I worked and saved and bought a small, cream Coach bag. I loved that bag, probably because I worked so hard to save enough to afford it. Thinking about it now, maybe that impacted me more than I realized. I want people to be able to find pieces that have value but that don’t cost a lot.