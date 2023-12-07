Shop Talk: Baseline Social

EVERYONE is wearing tennis skirts these days, whether they’ve ever set foot on a court or not. Kristyn Davidson (middle, above) brings the retail expertise she gained at Oliver’s Twist Weddings to the only tennis specialty store in Indianapolis. She has teamed up with two friends from Carmel Racquet Club (Rodie Zalaznik, left, and Katy Rhinehart, right) to stock high-end brands that the pro shops don’t, including Cynthia Rowley, Johnny Was, and Addison Bay. Her love of the game comes through in the stylish selection of designer court outfits and tennis-themed gifts. Look for Fenix Sportier’s Italian leather racket bag and the matching visor, as well as the California line’s clear tote bags with trim in the same premium leather. Chic selections range from vintage tennis style, typified by Lacoste sweater vests, to contemporary picks for the home, such as Katie Kime trays and ice buckets with preppy racket motifs. Tangerine’s Le Tennis or Le Pickle sweaters are love at first sight, and either is the perfect court-to-cocktails choice this winter.

Address: 727 Hanover Pl., Carmel

Hours: Mon-Fri 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.–3 p.m.