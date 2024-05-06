Shop Talk: Guide & Anchor

THE NEW retail space nestled inside the creative studio Guide & Anchor serves as both a 3-D portfolio for prospective clients and a much-appreciated outlet for the artistic urges of husband-and-wife owners Sara Jean and Joey Potts. When they’re not working graphic design magic for brands or creating interior design schemes for commercial clients including Natural State Provisions, Tinker Coffee Co., and Kismetic Beer Company, they turn out their own limited edition goods. “We figured we might as well have a little shop where we sell our own creations,” says Sara Jean. “Clients can come in and see our work just by being here.”

Visitors can pick up clothing and accessories, including hand-painted silk scarves from the couple’s first collection, Floral Remedies. If you see something you like, grab it, as in most cases when an item sells out, it’s gone forever. The Potts debut a housewares-intensive line this month called Lawn & Leisure. They also plan to sell their wares at pop-ups around town. Find details on Instagram @guideandanchor.

ADDRESS

3315 E. 10th St.

HOURS

Variable; check