Shop Talk: Two Chicks District Co.

AFTER SHUTTERING her Bates-Hendricks store shortly after the final season of Good Bones wrapped last fall, Mina Starsiak Hawk has moved the boutique north to a historic Noblesville neighborhood.

The cheerful emporium is split into three separate zones: one dedicated to Good Bones merch, a second full of home goods, and a third showing off giftable eye candy (and actual candy) geared toward women and babies. The home space houses an eclectic array of tabletop wares and decor, along with select pieces of furniture. Find oversize pastel teacups alongside cast iron flamingos and stoneware bedside lamps.

Can’t find what you had in mind? Flip through the design book and place a special order. Sales associate Amanda Lee notes that customers often make a day of their visit, hitting the eateries and other shops within walking distance. “They can stroll around for hours, something that wasn’t easy to do at the former location.” Lee also shares that works by local artists will be in rotation. Vibrant paintings by Stephanie Carignan of Fishers are on offer until the end of May.