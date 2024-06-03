Editor’s Note: Over the Moon

WHO DOESN’T LOVE SUMMER? It’s the golden time of year when the days are long, temps are warm, and the air is fragrant with the heady scent of blooming perennials. This issue’s cover story counts a multitude of ways to while away summer evenings in the city. From taking in a movie at a nostalgic drive-in theater, to riding roller coasters and watching figure eight car races, to building campfires and simply enjoying the natural beauty of ombre sunsets, we suggest activities to fit a wide variety of moods and interests. With shooting star Caitlin Clark playing her inaugural season in the WNBA, the hottest ticket in town for basketball fans could very well be Indiana Fever games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Bob Kravitz writes about the excitement surrounding Clark’s entry into Hoosier hoops country, as well as her influence on the larger sports world.

Personally, I equate summer with all the outdoor projects I dreamed up over the winter, like landscaping, gardening, and painting. I am probably my own worst enemy in thinking I should be capable of single-handedly executing all the ideas I envision. So my summer nights usually end with me slouched in a chair on my patio, exhausted and filthy from a long day toiling over soil, mulch, edging … and weeds. Having sworn off lawn chemicals, I’ve learned to either make peace with particularly tenacious plant varieties or repeatedly yank them out of the ground. Sam Stall’s primer on invasive species identifies offenders like Asian bush honeysuckle, which smells divine but often threatens to topple fences, as well as nuisance animals (mute swans, feral hogs, and bull sharks will now haunt my dreams, thank you). This season, I plan to incorporate more native plants into my landscape to help offset the effects of the more pernicious varieties we mention. Maybe I’ll wind down after my yard work sessions with a sunset yoga class or a little stargazing.

Andrea Ratcliff

Editor-in-Chief