Picnic Wars

Indy natives looking to take in entertainment under the stars yet outside of cars have two primary choices: Symphony on the Prairie and the Summer Nights Film Series.
Photo courtesy Conner Prairie

SYMPHONY on the Prairie and the Summer Nights Film Series at Newfields have been the twin pillars of warm Indianapolis evenings since 8-track tapes were in style. The first of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s concerts on the rolling lawns of Conner Prairie debuted in 1981, and the art museum’s movie night flickered to life in 1976. We’ve had plenty of time to perfect the elaborate food-and-drink spreads that accompany each event. The finger sandwiches … the plastic stemware … the citronella. But for those new to the art of picnic peacocking, we offer this handy comparison.

Photo courtesy Newfields

SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE VS. SUMMER NIGHTS FILM SERIES

SEASON
June 28–August 31June 7–August 31
GATES OPEN
6 p.m.7 p.m.
LAY OF THE LAND
Acres of gently undulating lawnAn amphitheater with grassy tiers and concrete drop-offs
BRING
Go big with a wagon or rolling cooler, lawn chair, picnic blanket, and citronella candlesKeep it light with a backpack cooler, picnic blanket, pillows, and bug spray
DON’T BRING
Beach umbrellas (or anything that will obstruct the view)Bulky lawn chairs
ALCOHOL POLICY
BYO and sold on-siteSold on-site, no carry-ins allowed (yes, they check)
INSTEAD OF ANTS
An excruciatingly long hike from the parking lotLimited space, with guests wedged blanket-to-blanket
COVET YOUR NEIGHBOR’S
Full charcuterie spread on a Pendleton blanket with a candelabra and tumblers of bourbon slushiesBento box sushi, rolling cooler, and Rumpl puffer camp blanket
NEARBY LAST-MINUTE SUPPLIES
Broccoli Bill’s (15009 Gray Rd., Noblesville) for bottled wine, deli sandwiches, picnic- ready salads, lobster dip, and deviled eggsHoagies and Hops (4155 Boulevard Pl.) for pre-made sandwiches, shredded salads, and red beet pickled eggs

 

