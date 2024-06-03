Picnic Wars

SYMPHONY on the Prairie and the Summer Nights Film Series at Newfields have been the twin pillars of warm Indianapolis evenings since 8-track tapes were in style. The first of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s concerts on the rolling lawns of Conner Prairie debuted in 1981, and the art museum’s movie night flickered to life in 1976. We’ve had plenty of time to perfect the elaborate food-and-drink spreads that accompany each event. The finger sandwiches … the plastic stemware … the citronella. But for those new to the art of picnic peacocking, we offer this handy comparison.

SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE VS. SUMMER NIGHTS FILM SERIES