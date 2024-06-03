Picnic Wars

SYMPHONY on the Prairie and the Summer Nights Film Series at Newfields have been the twin pillars of warm Indianapolis evenings since 8-track tapes were in style. The first of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s concerts on the rolling lawns of Conner Prairie debuted in 1981, and the art museum’s movie night flickered to life in 1976. We’ve had plenty of time to perfect the elaborate food-and-drink spreads that accompany each event. The finger sandwiches … the plastic stemware … the citronella. But for those new to the art of picnic peacocking, we offer this handy comparison.
SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE VS. SUMMER NIGHTS FILM SERIES
|SEASON
|June 28–August 31
|June 7–August 31
|GATES OPEN
|6 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|LAY OF THE LAND
|Acres of gently undulating lawn
|An amphitheater with grassy tiers and concrete drop-offs
|BRING
|Go big with a wagon or rolling cooler, lawn chair, picnic blanket, and citronella candles
|Keep it light with a backpack cooler, picnic blanket, pillows, and bug spray
|DON’T BRING
|Beach umbrellas (or anything that will obstruct the view)
|Bulky lawn chairs
|ALCOHOL POLICY
|BYO and sold on-site
|Sold on-site, no carry-ins allowed (yes, they check)
|INSTEAD OF ANTS
|An excruciatingly long hike from the parking lot
|Limited space, with guests wedged blanket-to-blanket
|COVET YOUR NEIGHBOR’S
|Full charcuterie spread on a Pendleton blanket with a candelabra and tumblers of bourbon slushies
|Bento box sushi, rolling cooler, and Rumpl puffer camp blanket
|NEARBY LAST-MINUTE SUPPLIES
|Broccoli Bill’s (15009 Gray Rd., Noblesville) for bottled wine, deli sandwiches, picnic- ready salads, lobster dip, and deviled eggs
|Hoagies and Hops (4155 Boulevard Pl.) for pre-made sandwiches, shredded salads, and red beet pickled eggs