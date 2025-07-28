Street Savvy: Noblesville Square Shopping

LIGHT UP THE SCENE Carmack’s Cigar Shop & Lounge (1) was founded by Jeff Carmack and his dad, Dave, in 1998. For years, Jeff was the youngest cigar shop owner in the country, and he’s still at the helm today. Aside from premium cigars, Carmack’s proffers pipes, humidors—and vast knowledge. Never quite understood the herfing concept? Are you a BOTL searching for a unicorn or maybe the right bomb that will burn into a dime-stack? Jeff can walk you through it. Aromatic pipe tobaccos are offered in dozens of flavors, including bourbon, buttered rum, peach cobbler, and strawberry delight. Savor a drink with your smoke in the back lounge area. 822 Logan St.



FIRE IT UP Whether you opt for a box, bowl, figurine, mug, plate, or vessel, you’ll get your clay on at Kiln Creations (2). Pieces are fired on-premises, which is what sets the business apart from many others that only allow patrons to paint provided pieces, observes owner Louise Blazucki. Groups of friends take to the potter’s wheels, along with couples who just rewatched Ghost. Four or eight-week courses, as well as private or semi-private one-off classes and birthday parties, can be booked. 60 N. 9th St.

PLAY ON Moonshot Games (3) feeds the board game resurgence with the classics and the new versions. It stocks 10 variations of Monopoly, like Horse-Opoly and Grey’s Anatomy Monopoly. You can also find Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce–themed Yahtzee. Moonshot also has a respectable stash of collectible trading cards, a smattering of toys, and a Jelly Belly wall. 50 N. 9th St.

LEARN You may have passed the striking example of second empire architecture with mansard roofs that is the Hamilton County Historical Society (4). It’s time to finally step inside the circa-1876 building. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the museum houses fully restored Victorian rooms, a research library, and jail cells that once held Charles Manson and KKK leader D.C. Stephenson. 810 Conner St.

SUPPORT LOCAL MAKERS Every item in NobleMade Gift Shop (5) is either handcrafted in Noblesville or benefits a local charity. But you’d want to snag scores of goodies even if that weren’t true. Crocheted stuffies, eye-catching accessories, and pretty jewelry sit alongside one-of-a-kind ornaments, striking artwork, and loads of gear trumpeting hometown pride. More than 100 artists are represented on the greeting card racks. 839 Conner St.

be charmed Peruse wonderfully whimsical wares at Peony & Poppy (6). We spotted seed candles (plant the package to grow flowers), a mouse cheese slicer, and a stoneware chicken creamer. Illuminated with little lights and smelling, appropriately, of peonies, the snug shop vibes fairy cottage. 863 Conner St.

