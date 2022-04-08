Gain A Sense Of Direction With Travel-Inspired Decor

IF A VACATION to Palm Springs or Palm Beach isn’t in the cards for you this spring, the next best thing is to fill your home with map-inspired motifs. You’ll be pleased to know that Etsy searches have soared for things like map art and globes recently. Wanderlust-influenced accessories and decor are a great way to add character to any interior. Put your sense of style on the map with these local finds.

Travel-inspired paper cocktail napkins.

$12. The Accent Shop, 1480 E. 86th St., theaccentshopinc.com

World map makeup bag.

$20. Clara K. and Cartabella, 825 E. Westfield Blvd., facebook.com/clarakcartabella

Embossed-leather passport cover.

$16. Global Gifts, 446 Massachusetts Ave., globalgiftsft.com

Travel-inspired tote bag.

$20. Artisans, 429 Massachusetts Ave., artisansindy.com

The Globe.

$200. The Lego Store, Castleton Square Mall, lego.com

Travel-inspired World Scratch Map Rainbow Edition.

$50. Silver in the City, 434 Massachusetts Ave., silverinthecity.com

Book of reference maps.

$20. Black Sheep Gifts, 5626 E. Washington St., blacksheepgiftshop.com