Trending: Purple Reign

Photo by Tony Valainis

(1) The Addison Ross London lacquered chinoiserie grinder mills salt or pepper. $75. Charles Mayer & Co., 5629 N. Illinois St., 317-257-2900

(2) Dip-dyed by hand, this brushed cashmere crewneck sweater has an extra-fuzzy finish. $198. J. Crew, The Fashion Mall, 317-848-2739

(3) The Garnier Thiebaut Fontainebleau tablecloth is woven of long-fiber cotton. $447. Charles Mayer & Co., 5629 N. Illinois St., 317-257-2900

(4) Shown in Iron Fade, the On CloudX3 runners cushion you with comfort. $150.

Englin’s Fine Footwear, multiple locations

(5) This grape agate pendant ($300) and adjustable bracelet ($150) shimmer like gumdrops. Inner Path North, 1484 W. 86th St., 317-228-9411

(6) Bora’s star sapphire ring is handcrafted of oxidized sterling in brutalist style. $650.

Inner Path North, 1484 W. 86th St., 317-228-9411

(7) Dress Open Edit’s bias-cut satin maxi skirt in Grey Folkstone up or down. $60. Nordstrom, The Fashion Mall,

317-810-9809