THE LYTYLE PARK Hotel, part of the Autograph Collection, is a blend of historic architecture and contemporary design. Since opening in 2020, the elegant retreat has earned prestigious recognitions, among them being named the No. 1 Hotel in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report.

VIBE The AAA Four Diamond neo-Tudor hotel beautifully merges two expertly restored historic buildings, with the trendy Lytle Park neighborhood, known for its green spaces, restaurants, and shopping, just steps beyond. The design aims to bring the outside in, with lush greenery, a soaring glass ceiling in the lobby, and park-inspired touches in rooms.

DINING High-brow culinary experiences draw in visitors from across the Midwest. Indulge in Northern Italian cuisine and a diverse medley of vinos at Subito, the hotel’s signature restaurant named among the world’s best for oenophiles by Wine Spectator. With a distinctive crown-shaped pendant bar—meant to reference Cincinnati’s nickname, “The Queen City”—Subito features an open kitchen where guests observe the culinary team in action. Led by executive chef Joseph Helm, Subito boasts homemade pastas, a raw bar, hand-selected steaks, and traditional antipasti.

WHAT WE LOVE Perhaps the hotel’s pinnacle feature, Vista is Cincinnati’s only four-season rooftop bar. At more than 5,000 square feet, it has a retractable glass roof and floor-to-ceiling windows. Celebrated for its expansive views of Lytle Park, downtown Cincinnati, the Ohio River, and Great American Ball Park, its outstanding craft cocktail lineup will be joined by weekend brunch in April 2026, one more reason to take the elevator to the top floor.

SPECIAL INDULGENCE

Sound baths and yoga classes await on-site, and the front desk arranges appointments for the award-winning, restorative massage and facial services at Mitchell’s Salon and Day Spa, just steps from the front entrance. Weekend guests are invited to enjoy the Lytle Park Tea Tradition, a modern take on the ritual of afternoon tea, with premium Churchill’s Fine Teas served alongside sweet and savory pastries.

NEIGHBORHOOD The Lytle Park Hotel sits across from the Taft Museum of Art. The Ohio River invites a scenic stroll to Smale Riverfront Park. And baseball fans will relish the hotel’s proximity to the Great American Ball Park, home to the Cincinnati Reds.

311 Pike St.

Cincinnati, OH 45202