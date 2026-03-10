FROM THEIR CAREER experiences, Aubrey and Courtney Lehman could easily tell you how to avoid mistakes that cause downstream consequences or by what means creative synthesis can be used to achieve a goal. But designing a custom home from top to bottom? That’s a different story. Aubrey admits with a laugh, “My husband and I are both engineers by background, so we knew that this is not our forte, things like picking out fabrics and shapes of furniture and the right size of lighting to fit a room.”

Their design dilemma began when they were selected in the Holliday Farms lot lottery. Initially, they joined the neighborhood golf club as nonresidents. Moving wasn’t really on their radar, though their long-term plan included Courtney’s wish to live on a golf course. On a whim, they entered the lot lottery … and, to their surprise, were chosen third.

The realization of, OK, this is happening, hit quickly, and the Lehmans set out to narrow down their lot options, looking for something that would fit their lifestyle and desired level of privacy. They wanted a cul-de-sac without being right on top of the golf course. The lot they chose sits higher than the hole behind them, with a small creek and mature tree line acting as natural buffers.

Once the land was secured, design began. Starting from scratch proved to be “very freeing but also very scary at the same point,” Aubrey says, recalling how the Christopher Scott Homes team asked, “What do you want to do? We can do anything!”

Inspiration came from their then-current home. “We were taking a lot of our favorite elements from our previous home and keeping those, and then there were certain things we wanted to tweak,” she says, “There were lots of little things we wanted to improve upon, plus adding a lot of fun spaces.” To the delight of their daughters (now 10 and 13), features like a pool and dance studio were incorporated into the plans.

Yet, after some revisions, the design still wasn’t landing for the Lehmans. This was their first time building a home, and they soon realized another set of eyes was necessary. “You don’t know what you don’t know,” Aubrey says. “We were going through things and trying to visualize, like, ‘How is that going to feel?’ or, ‘Is that big enough?’ And just the flow of things.”

Finally, Aubrey turned to Google. “I was trying to find a designer with another perspective on how to make this beautiful but also how to improve some of the layout and design. That’s how we found Whittney.”

Indianapolis-based Whittney Parkinson Design is a full-service interior architectural and design firm. Parkinson’s work appears frequently in national publications, and she has garnered a large online following who adore her masterful ability to blend patterns and layer finishes to create warm, timeless homes.

The Lehmans were wowed by her portfolio. “When we met face-to-face, it just felt right,” Aubrey recalls. “She got what we were trying to accomplish. She helped us optimize the space and the layout.”

Bringing Parkinson in early, even before breaking ground, ensured a clear vision from start to finish. “The home needed an aesthetic direction and identity,” Parkinson says. “I was able to reprogram the floor plan to their liking, and we changed a large portion of the front elevation of the home.”

A master class in blending old and new, the exterior draws inspiration from the English countryside with charming details like a stone porte cochere, arched wood doors, and a cozy gable. “This home most definitely has a European bent in terms of aesthetic,” Parkinson says. She joined the project on the heels of a trip to Europe, the inspiration fresh in her mind.

“My objective after that trip was to make selections that would stand the test of time and defy whatever trend was happening all around us,” she explains. “Every single material finish, architectural detail, and selection was made with that in mind.”

In their defiance of trends, she and Aubrey proved to be kindred spirits. “I’m not one to follow trends very much,” Aubrey says. “I know what I like, and I love it forever. So, when we created the house, we wanted it to be very classic. We tried to find things we would love forever.”

While Courtney used his extensive construction knowledge as the house was being built, Aubrey worked alongside Whittney. As Parkinson grew better acquainted with the family, she presented layouts of a room, offering several styles of couches or lamps to gauge the visual appeal of different shapes and fabrics. These curated selections tailored the interior to the family’s taste but also maintained continuity across all three floors.

The home’s aesthetic is a riff on traditional style after a refreshing breeze has blown through. Stone from the porte cochere reappears above the living room fireplace, in the basement, and in the wine cellar. Its rough-hewn texture unifies the spaces, while also bringing complexity and interest to each area.

In addition to the stone, a palette of carefully selected materials—marble, soapstone, and woodwork in a walnut stain—remains consistent throughout the house. “Marble patinas beautify over time, and we felt as though it aligned best with a European-inspired home,” Parkinson says.

On the couple’s list of things to improve upon from their previous home, the primary suite neared the top. Located down its own hallway in a quiet section of the house, it’s an oasis that prioritizes tranquility. Here, bespoke features elevate the room to extraordinary levels. Its focal point is an enormous arched window, the creation of which was no small feat.

“When I revised the front elevation, the porte cochere over the driveway was so overpowering, I felt as though the right side of the home needed that same balance for symmetrical purposes,” Parkinson explains. “We quickly realized no vendors in the U.S. could make that size of a window, so it was completely custom made in Italy and shipped over through Glass House Gallery in Carmel.”

The Lehmans’ luxurious bathroom rivals posh spas. Rustic architectural details appear in the exposed beams and wood-clad ceiling, providing an appealing contrast to the cool, elegant marble and gleaming tilework. It’s a space that invites lingering. A soaking tub overlooks the pool, prioritizing relaxation. “It was really fun to make this a special place,” Aubrey says. “Whittney helped us make this truly beautiful.”

While the main living areas are bathed in Farrow & Ball’s soothing Shadow White paint, other rooms exemplify how a perfectly chosen hue can define a room. The hearth room delivers an exquisite punch of drama, with the walls and trim saturated in Farrow & Ball’s Deep Reddish Brown. The rich color choice makes the room infinitely cozy with its plaid accents, marble surround fireplace, and layered lighting. It’s now a favorite hangout spot for the girls.

The nearby mudroom, which serves as a family landing zone, features an enviable amount of built-in storage. It’s drenched in a soft, quiet shade of pink. With both girls on dance teams, “lots of parts and pieces get dropped here,” Aubrey says, so maximizing storage was crucial. This led to separating the mudroom and laundry rather than combining them, as is common in many houses.

In the laundry room, the walls are swathed in a serene landscape mural that’s complemented by delicate blue-gray cabinetry. Laughing, Aubrey admits the wallpaper was a “Whittney influence.” She usually prefers quieter, more intricate patterns, but Parkinson assured her the smaller room size allowed for something fun and different. “This is a room I spend a lot of time in, so I wanted it to be functional and beautiful,” Aubrey says.

As a family, the Lehmans spend most of their time in the open-yet-defined living area and kitchen, which Aubrey describes as the “main hub of the house.” There’s a pleasant juxtaposition between the living room’s high ceiling and enormous windows against the cozier feel of the kitchen. While a hardworking space—complete with Lacanche range and extensive counter prep space—it’s softened by features that lean Old World. Colonial-style pendant lights glow against inset antique mirror glass on the paneled appliance fronts.

Courtney was more vocal in the design choices for the walkout basement, where his office and self-designed wine cellar are located. The large space deftly handles a crowd and includes a full bathroom, guest room, home gym, and laundry room.

Due to Covid-related delays, the house took nearly four years to complete. The Lehmans watched as neighbors who broke ground well after they did moved in well before. Never deterred, they knew the wait was worthwhile. With a smile, Aubrey says, “The home is warm, comforting, and we just feel at ease. We love it all.”