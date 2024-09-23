Wardrobe Revival: Mixing Old and New

READY TO start bringing vintage into your closet? We tapped three locals who are pros at shaking up a modern wardrobe with vintage flair. They all agree on this: Ignore the size and try it on. And a tailor can be your best friend. Now read on for more of their hard-won knowledge.

Fei: Stylist

The color combo on this new trucker hat goes with almost any outfit. It’s a great everyday hat.

A ’90s ball necklace from Roth Vintage is layered with a beaded necklace from Midland Arts & Antiques for a pop of color.

Plaid gaucho pants from Good News Ministries Thrift Shop need to be paired with a simple top to be the star of the show.

Nine West ostrich print boots from Market Vintage dress up the look and are on par with the current Western trend.

“Start simple, with versatile pieces like a classic white button-up. Don’t go on a crazy haul of a whole bunch of items you kinda like. Be intentional.”

Jennifer Magley: Media Consultant

See that whimsical pocket square? It’s actually a vintage boy’s tie flipped upside down.

This polka-dot blouse and blazer set came from Broad Ripple Vintage. Jennifer had it tailored.

Mixing prints is an easy way to up the style factor. An animal print dress from Forever 21 does the job.

A Zara purse brings a shot of fun texture to the party.

Classic slingback, patent pumps from DSW tie the ensemble together.

“Separates can seem challenging, but they’re limitless. Folks working in vintage shops usually have an impeccable sense of style. Ask them what they would wear with your chosen item.”

Tiffany Benedict Browne: Historian