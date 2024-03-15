Would You Rather Have A Forest Nest Or A Design Dream?

The Top-to-Bottom Remodel

Though built in 1956, little of the original structure of this home remains. Located on Indy’s northeast side, it sits on more than two lush acres and feels wonderfully private. Two decks offer views of forest flora and fauna and a stream below. Even in bad weather, those can still be enjoyed thanks to a plethora of windows that fill all the spaces with natural light. The modern aesthetic leans heavily into grays and whites.

An open concept layout allows for plenty of togetherness. Delightful design details abound, like the double-sided fireplace that provides cozy ambiance to the kitchen and living room and a massive loft flanking two of the upstairs bedrooms.

6119 Shawnee Trail North Dr., Devonshire

Bedrooms 4 |Bathrooms 4 full, 2 half |Square Footage 7,996 |Year Built 1956 |Winning Extra 2.26-acre lot with stream |Realtor F.C. Tucker

The Downtown Contemporary

If your heart is pulling you farther south, let us introduce you to an of-the-moment jewel in the Old Northside. Custom-designed by StudioAxis and built in 2004, its interior embodies warmth without being stuffy. The home consists of two structures—the front house and back house. They’re connected by a breezeway enclosed with Kalwall for maximum sunlight.

You’ll find more unique features throughout, from the acid-stained concrete floors on the main level to the showstopping kitchen with vaulted ceiling and natural birch cabinets. Photography buffs will be happy to discover a darkroom. Plus, the attached two-car garage makes parking a nonissue.

1434 N. Park Ave., Old Northside

Bedrooms 3 |Bathrooms 3 full, 1 half |Square Footage 4,674 |Year Built 2004 |Winning Extra Mediterranean-style courtyard |Realtor Compass of Indiana