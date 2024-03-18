HEAD DISTILLER Mel Lytton wants to make one thing clear: “We make our own damn bourbon,” he says, “and that’s it.” While other local distilleries were producing gins and vodkas, Lytton was filling the Travelers Point rickhouse with more than 650 barrels of whiskey. Customers have been enjoying his 2-year-old bourbon. “Two-year-old bourbon isn’t supposed to be good, but I think ours is as good as anything out there,” says Lytton. He’s excited for folks to try this spring’s release, a 4-year-old batch that he believes will be even better.

Lytton comes from a long lineage of distillers. His great-grandfather was known for his peach brandy back in Virginia. “We don’t have peaches here,” Lytton says, “so I make bourbon.” All of the grain is sourced within an 8-mile radius of the distillery. He even created an heirloom grain whiskey with four types of unique corn varieties, which is currently aging and not ready for sampling quite yet. Heritage runs through every aspect of Travelers Point. The facility is housed in an old Monon Railroad depot with minimal signage, so it can be hard to find. But it’s definitely worth the effort.

TRAVELERS POINT DISTILLERY 400 E. Jefferson St., Kirklin, 765-605-1291

HOURS Fri 4–9 p.m., Sat 2–9 p.m.