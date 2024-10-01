The Voice: Ephraim Owens

Photo courtesy Adam Pintar

INDIANAPOLIS NATIVE Ephraim Owens grew up with music as an integral part of his life. He recalls singing “Battle Hymn of the Republic” at his grandmother’s church, captured in a childhood video. “That kid loved to perform at 3 years old,” he says.

Owens continued singing at Footlite Musicals, in the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, and in high school show choir, then went on to participate in campus music ministry at Florida A&M and Florida State. Eventually, he ended up on Season 24 of The Voice, impressing the judges with his full-throated style. That boost in his music career presented opportunities to sing the national anthem at events like the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials and the Brickyard 400.

In the meantime, Owens hopes to release his first EP before the end of the year. It will showcase his signature soulful blend of R&B and indie styles, a sound he says “breathes life and emotion.” He wants people to connect to his music through his life experiences as a dad, husband, and native Midwesterner. “I just want to be a hometown, down-to-earth person and be authentically myself.”