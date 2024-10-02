The Soul Singer: Bashiri Asad

Photograph courtesy R.J. McNeal Entertainment

IN 2008, Bashiri Asad took a leap of faith in pursuing music. After years of considering the possibility, he put his full energy into creating his own sound and establishing himself as a self-proclaimed “IndySoul” artist. “It’s scary at first because it’s the unknown,” Asad says. “Jumping into something you know very little to nothing about—it can be a challenging endeavor, but it’s about finding what works best for you.”

His songs are an exploration of his life and upbringing in Indianapolis. After growing up in SoBro, Asad moved to the Garfield Park area. With his affection for and familiarity with the city’s landscape, he hopes to faithfully represent the 317, whether it’s through his original songwriting or his interpretations of well-known standards by artists like Luther Vandross and Bobby Caldwell. His most recent project, The EveryDay SoulSinger, is available on all major streaming platforms, along with his catalog of original music.