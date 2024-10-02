Shop Talk: Bluemercury

PHOTO BY TONY VALAINIS

OF ALL THE changes wrought at 65-year-old Nora Plaza, the debut of the first Indiana Bluemercury between Bagel Fair and Whole Foods cements its reputation as upscale. Guests are welcomed into the bijou storefront by attentive staff clad in cobalt, under white light fixtures reminiscent of big roses. The immaculate shop focuses on posh cosmetics, including skincare forged by dermatologists and plastic surgeons. But candles, aromatherapy atomizers, and bubble bath can also be found.

Flip up the information panels attached to shelves to peek at prices—but you may need to brace yourself. The selection includes the likes of the $940 Sisley-Paris Supremÿa anti-aging cream and La Mer’s Genaissance Serum at $860. But more down-to-earth favorites are here too, like Bobbi Brown, Clinique, and Bumble and Bumble. According to head of stores Jenna Goldberg, Bluemercury seeks locations with residential, commercial, and recreational properties in the mix. Of the new Nora shop, Goldberg notes “what we have available is unlike anything nearby.”

Bluemercury, 1300 E. 86th St., Suite 8170, Nora