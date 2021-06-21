Photos From Indianapolis’ Juneteenth Celebrations
We were on the scene for the celebration in Riverside Park, the Biketeenth ride around downtown, and more.
Several Juneteenth celebrations were held throughout Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon, marking its first year as a federally observed holiday. Although some Indianapolis events were cancelled due to a bad weather forecast that didn’t materialize, others continued as expected, including the main celebration in Riverside Park, the Biketeenth ride around downtown, and the Pan Am Plaza Night Market evening festivities.