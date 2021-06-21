×
dish icon

Photos From Indianapolis’ Juneteenth Celebrations

We were on the scene for the celebration in Riverside Park, the Biketeenth ride around downtown, and more.

Several Juneteenth celebrations were held throughout Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon, marking its first year as a federally observed holiday. Although some Indianapolis events were cancelled due to a bad weather forecast that didn’t materialize, others continued as expected, including the main celebration in Riverside Park, the Biketeenth ride around downtown, and the Pan Am Plaza Night Market evening festivities.

Tags , ,
Latest

1. Photos From Indianapolis’ Juneteenth Celebrations

Ted Somerville

2. Meet The Oakmont, Indy’s Newest “Gastroclub”

Julia Spalding

3. Mina Hawk’s Quest For “Attainable Comfort” — And Great Reality TV

Megan Fernandez
logo

X
X