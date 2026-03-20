LONG BEFORE THE days of Airbnb, my family’s preferred accommodations included quaint bed and breakfasts, independently owned inns and motor lodges, and fishing cabins (my dad’s favorite). But one of our most memorable—and unexpectedly lavish—vacations was a 1978 trek to California that got off to a rocky start. While awaiting departure from Indianapolis, our plane sat grounded on the runway for hours, the in-flight meal we anticipated was ruined in a major mishap, and—unbeknownst to us—the hotel we booked was in the midst of an ownership transfer. When my parents, older sister, and I finally arrived on the steps of the El Cortez Hotel in San Diego, hungry and tired, a man approached my dad and wished us luck getting a room. You see, an evangelist named Morris Cerullo had just bought the hotel to turn it into a dormitory of sorts for his ministry school and headquarters. The odds of us redeeming our reservation were slim to none, but we tried our luck at the check-in desk anyway. The attendant must have taken pity on my travel-weary parents and gave them the only available room: the presidential suite, which boasted a kitchen, fireplace, and balcony with panoramic views of the city below. From there, our time in the Golden State took a magical turn. We embarked on a whirlwind tour that included visits to the San Diego Zoo, Alcatraz and Fisherman’s Wharf, Disneyland, Hollywood, and Carmel-by-the-Sea—not necessarily in that order.

If you prefer to nab posh digs on purpose without airport delays and related headaches, our feature on luxe Midwest hotels showcases five drivable destinations within seven hours of the Circle City, along with a handful of swank staycation sites right here in Indy.