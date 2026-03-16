Elegance Awaits With A Stay At The Peninsula In Chicago

THE REGAL OASIS that is The Peninsula oozes elegance and upscale refinement. The hotel capably earns its repeated Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond ratings with exemplary service; intuitive staff members seem to satisfy requests before guests even make them. The Peninsula also tied as La Liste’s No. 1 hotel in the world in 2025.

VIBE

With a chic minimalist aesthetic and swathed in earthy tones of green, brown, and gray, the fifth-floor reception area sets the stage for soothing stays in a collection of 339 guest rooms that includes 82 suites boasting views of Lake Michigan and the sparkling city skyline. All accommodations come lavishly appointed with marble bathrooms, the newest in tablet tech, and Downlite goose down comforters and pillows with custom Fili d’Oro linens.

DINING

Featuring modern takes on traditional Chinese specialties like dim sum and Peking duck, Shanghai Terrace is the shining star of The Peninsula’s restaurant lineup. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday; if you time your visit right weather-wise, you can make a reservation for a table on the outdoor terrace. The rooftop Z Bar proposes cocktails and small-plate accompaniments with a bird’s-eye view of bustling Michigan Avenue below. Snag a seat in The Lobby for breakfast, lunch, or seasonal afternoon tea service, or pop into the charming cafe Pierrot Gourmet for coffee, pastries, and bistro fare.

WHAT WE LOVE

A flexible “Peninsula Time” policy allows guests to check in as early as 6 a.m. or check out as late as 10 p.m. on their day of departure with 24-hour notice. (A few blackout dates apply.)

SPECIAL INDULGENCE

Hot off a refresh last year that added new lighting, tile, and wall coverings, the Peninsula Spa & Wellness Center delivers relaxation through Ayurveda-inspired treatments and services like the Subtle Energies’ Blissful Marma Massage and a regenerative Biologique Recherche Second Skin Facial.

NEIGHBORHOOD

Sitting pretty off Michigan Avenue next to the iconic Water Tower, the Peninsula puts guests in prime position to shop ’til they drop on the Magnificent Mile. Many favorite downtown Chicago attractions—Navy Pier, the Art Institute, 875 North Michigan Avenue (formerly known as the John Hancock Tower), the Chicago Theatre, and Millennium Park—are all close enough to walk.

108 E. Superior St.

Chicago, IL 60611