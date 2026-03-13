The Feed: Goodbye To Max & Tilly’s And Old Pro’s Table

Restaurateur Sharon Moore’s chip shop Max & Tilly’s has closed its doors after a 16-month run in the First Internet Bank building in downtown Fishers. Moore’s British-inspired afternoon tea spot next door, Tilly’s Tea Room, remains open. 8701 E. 116th St.

Another sad loss for Indianapolis diners, Old Pro’s Table has closed its doors, ending a run that lasted more than 35 years along Broad Ripple’s main strip.

Near-southside favorite Iozzo’s Garden of Italy has a sister restaurant and market in the works. Pronto by Iozzo’s Cafe & Market will focus on “authentic Italian deli delights.” 915 S. Meridian St.

Arlene’s, the new concept that will eventually move into the Milktooth spot in Fletcher Place, is hosting a pop-up preview today. Starting at 5 p.m., diners can pick and choose (one protein and three sides) from a menu that includes batter-fried chicken, blackened walleye, braised turnip greens, local beet salad, sausage casserole, and more. Desserts are chocolate red wine cake with mascarpone and berry cobbler with ice cream. A second pop-up is scheduled for March 20. 534 Virginia Ave.

A new location for dessert-themed Melt N Dip will replace the former Sugar Creek Vineyard and Winery in Carmel. 1111 W. Main St., Carmel

Brunch-focused Toast & Thyme Breakfast Cafe celebrated its grand opening on Monday, rolling out a menu that covers omelets, avocado toasts, sandwiches, elaborate latte creations, and ceremonial matcha. 773 E. Main St., Brownsburg