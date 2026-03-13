Experience The Best Of Kentucky During A Stay At The Manchester

AS A MICHELIN One Key Hotel, The Manchester presides over Lexington’s Distillery District amid longstanding buildings linked to Kentucky’s spirits legacy. The timeless facade of this new-build, lifestyle boutique hotel blends seamlessly with this historic neighborhood, so much so that its design is described as “rickhouse revival.” This newly coined term comes from the word for multistory warehouses used for storing and aging whiskey barrels. Appropriately, The Manchester sits on the former site of Ashland Distillery, Central Kentucky’s first federally registered bourbon distillery.

VIBE

The innate authenticity of the property shines in a beautifully Instagrammable interior with custom clay brick-tiled floors, warm wood paneling, and vaulted ceilings. Earthy tones and inviting furnishings honor Kentucky’s landscape and heritage. Equine touches throughout the property tie into Lexington’s “Horse Capital of the World” moniker. Among other stunning pieces, including photos of Keeneland’s stables, a prominent mural by Lexington artist Marjorie Guyon can be found in the lobby.

DINING

Guests can choose from two vibrant restaurants. Named after a matriarchal racehorse, the Granddam is on the ground floor, a Bluegrass-inspired fine dining hall serving brunch, lunch, and dinner. Early risers can enjoy a refined breakfast at the lobby bar. Lost Palm, meanwhile, is a rooftop hot spot with a tropical twist. Drawing upon 1960s South Florida’s racing culture, this indoor/outdoor eatery has a fun tiki cocktail list and Latin-inspired shared plates. Both are led by executive chef Paula Endara, a James Beard Foundation Bootcamp alum and Top Chef contestant.

WHAT WE LOVE

The concierges wield impressive powers. They can arrange special tours at Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort and private visits to Kentucky horse farms, which can be hard to score on your own. A private dinner for 10 in a vintage Airstream and a bourbon-centric high tea can also be arranged.

SPECIAL INDULGENCE

All 124 guestrooms have cocktail cabinets stocked with local bourbons and ryes and Kentucky-made treats like Cane Creek Jerky and Ruth Hunt Bourbon Balls. The hotel’s Barrel Select program sources from top Kentucky distilleries including Angel’s Envy, Maker’s Mark, and Old Forester.

NEIGHBORHOOD

The revitalized Distillery District is a lively entertainment, dining, and craft beverage hub. Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream scoops up flavors like Bourbon & Honey and Kentucky Blackberry & Buttermilk. Join a walking excursion through Bites of the Bluegrass and catch a live bluegrass show at the Manchester Music Hall or The Burl.

941 Manchester St.

Lexington, KY 40508