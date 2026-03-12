THE SAINT KATE, open since 2019, is named for Saint Catherine, the patron saint of artists—apropos, since the hotel is lauded for its museum-level art collection. Among the honors is the AAA Four Diamond award and TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best award.

VIBE

Despite its reputation for luxury and culture, the atmosphere is far from stuffy—in fact, it’s more celebratory. Think live music in the lobby, THC-infused sips at The Bar, champagne before the guided tours, and turntables and records in the rooms (plus a larger selection of vinyl at the front desk).

DINING

The hotel has several signature restaurants, but two foodie-pleasers should not be skipped. The Studio Kitchen & Cocktails elevates weekend mornings with a live DJ and mimosa flights at Bubbles & Brunch every Saturday and Sunday. Come dinnertime, enter The Dark Room, a speakeasy-style fine dining space where a 14-course omakase experience awaits.

WHAT WE LOVE

The rooms are cocoons full of local art, but even better is that art supplies are provided to guests to get creative themselves, as well as a ukulele for those more musically inclined.

SPECIAL INDULGENCE

Saint Kate boasts five distinct galleries with themed rotating exhibitions. Book a private cocktail tour with the curator-in-residence Shane McAdams. Or meet current artist-in-residence Julia Bradfish at Deborah Butterfield’s massive horse sculpture (aka Big Piney) at 5:30 on Saturdays to join her group tour of the public art collection, as well as her private mixed-media studio. Either way, don’t miss the Jeffrey Gibson work by The Bar. Gibson is the first Indigenous artist to represent the United States with a solo show at the Venice Biennale. It’s tucked away and often overlooked; don’t be shy about asking a bartender for a clue.

NEIGHBORHOOD

Guests are smack in the heart of Milwaukee’s booming theater district. It can hardly get more convenient. The hotel is attached to the Pabst Theater. Guests need never step outside to grab their seats.

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.,

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202