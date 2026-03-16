Luxurious Living In Lockerbie Square

FOR THE BETTER part of the 20th century, the Indianapolis Glove Company was a powerhouse in the glove production world. By 1980, it was the third largest manufacturer of work gloves in the country. Inside its headquarters at 430 N. Park Ave., as many as one thousand sewing machines hummed along to prepare leather, jersey, and flannel gloves for national distribution. It was best known for producing Red Apple work gloves—identified by an apple logo with the words “Indian Apple Us Gloves” in the center—though more than 600 styles of gloves were manufactured under various labels for different industries.

After decades of success, the company was acquired by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. due to changing economics and a growing reliance on import trade. In 1984, the factory made headlines again when it became Indy’s first industrial building to be converted to residential lofts, offering 64 units in a variety of sizes and floor plans.

It ushered in a new era of urban living. Rather than trying to cover up the history, the thoughtful conversion honored the rich heritage by preserving—and highlighting— features like exposed brick and beams, tall ceilings, and large, rectangular windows. Local newspapers reported on the prominent residents attracted to the lofts’ luxury offerings, like former Mayor William Hudnut.

Though it’s been more than 40 years since the transformation, the units aren’t stuck in the past. The penthouse—units 603 and 604—boasts enviable views, with a bird’s-eye view of downtown in three directions. The interior is updated with modern finishes throughout the spacious, 2,621-square-foot floor plan.

The open living area is bathed in natural light. White walls provide the perfect backdrop to showcase the storied texture that speaks to the condo’s industrial history. Exposed brick walls are capped off by wood-grained beams and ceiling, with black ductwork bringing a contrasting touch of modernity. The current owner sandblasted the beams and ceiling to remove old paint and return them to their original appearance.

The living area flows into an open dining space with adjoining kitchen. Its updated aesthetic leans modern, with woodgrain cabinets offset by dark hardware and white countertops. The waterfall island provides additional seating, prep space, and sink. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus two parking spaces in the secured garage.

Other noteworthy updates include new hardwoods with sound-buffering material underneath. All three bathrooms have been remodeled, though the primary is especially appealing with its large soaking tub and spacious, walk-in shower. Exposed brick extends from the primary bedroom into the bathroom, creating a pleasant contrast between the brick’s rough surface and the sleek, cool stone.

There’s not a bad view from any room—in fact, they’re all stellar. Blue skies and skyline stretch as far as the eye can see, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living. As if that weren’t enough, a private rooftop deck spans a whopping 800 square feet with space for multiple seating configurations, a container garden or raised beds, grill, and more. It’s a peaceful perch to unwind after a long day or watch the city come to life as you enjoy your morning coffee.