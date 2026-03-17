DON’T CALL IT a comeback. The distinctive terra cotta–tiled facade of this sleek boutique property has been a Detroit fixture for more than a century. Since its debut in 1915, the property has lived a few lives, including the T.B. Rayl & Co. hardware store, the Singer Sewing Machine Company, a pharmacy, a furrier, and a jewelry shop. The Shinola Hotel is an extension of the brand of luxury timepieces and leather goods, headquartered in the equally storied Argonaut Building a few miles west. With 129 airy rooms, suites, and penthouses in 55 configurations, the Shinola ranks as the only hotel in Detroit with Michelin Key status.

VIBE

This posh hipster hotel boasts a collection of local art, a library, jazz performances that always attract a crowd, and DJs spinning in the common Living Room, along with a suitably upscale retail showroom. A commanding Shinola clock at the southwest exterior corner of the building serves as a fitting beacon.

DINING

Chef Andrew Carmellini oversees a food and beverage program that juxtaposes house-made pastas at the Southern Italy-inspired San Morello with Southern fried chicken and honey butter biscuits at Penny Red’s. Cap off the day with a pint of Midwestern-sourced craft beer at The Brakeman or settle in at the Evening Bar—the 2025 winner of the Independent Lodging Congress award for best bar—for classic cocktails in a bespoke setting.

WHAT WE LOVE

Shinola prioritizes sustainability through its use of energy-efficient lighting, a soap recycling program, and participation in neighborhood cleanup projects. Its management also works hard to promote Detroit entrepreneurs and support local philanthropies and initiatives.

SPECIAL INDULGENCE

If you’re staying in one of the suites or penthouses, you can borrow a timepiece from a collection of premium Shinola watches to wear during your stay through the hotel’s signature lending program. All guests, regardless of accommodation, receive a 15-percent discount at the retail shop.

NEIGHBORHOOD

The hotel’s home base in Detroit’s Lower Woodward Historic District puts guests within easy walking distance (or a quick MoGo bikeshare ride if that’s how you roll) of the city’s sports trifecta: Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesars Arena. Or you can jump on the QLine streetcar and the People Mover light rail system—both free—to seamlessly navigate the downtown region. The Detroit Opera House, Music Hall Detroit, the Fox Theatre, and Campus Martius Park are close by as well. Named for one of Detroit’s first Black landowners, Parker’s Alley next to the hotel presents a charming brick-lined row of shops and eateries to explore. (Makeup lovers should make a beeline for The Lip Bar.)

1400 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226